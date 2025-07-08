Japanese sensation Nadaka “would really like” to claim his first piece of ONE Championship gold at ONE 173

The 24-year-old former 10-time Muay Thai world champion, Nadaka Yoshinari of Japan, has eyes on the coveted ONE Championship gold, and he would love a shot at it when the organization heads into his backyard this November.
Nadaka says he would love to win his first ONE world title at ONE 173, slated for the Ariake Arena in Tokyo.
Speaking to Oricon on YouTube in a recent interview, the Eiwa Sports Gym representative says he would love to battle a top contender for the coveted title in the world's largest martial arts organization.
The 24-year-old stated:
"Ideally, I would like to have a title match at that card. A new belt hasn’t been created yet, but if the first championship is to be created, I would really like to have a title match at that event."
Nadaka is currently a perfect 2-0 in ONE Championship, with a knockout over Rak Erawan and a unanimous decision over Banluelok Sitwatcharachai. Fans can't wait to see Nadaka back in action as soon as possible.
ONE Championship heads back to Japan for massive ONE 173 card
ONE Championship is all set to return to 'the land of the rising sun' for another blockbuster outing with ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.
The event broadcasts live in the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, November 16.
Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship's official website or head over to watch.onefc.com for more information on how to watch the event from their location.
In the main event, reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon of Thailand and interim featherweight kickboxing titleholder Masaaki Noiri of Japan will unify the gold.
In the co-main event, reigning ONE heavyweight MMA world champion Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane will battle former divisional king 'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin in an exciting rematch.
