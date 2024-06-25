“Everything about him is just really superb” - Kongthoranee all praise for Superlek ahead of highly anticipated showdown

27-year-old Thai superstar and ONE Friday Fights upstart Kongthoranee Sor Sommai is getting ready to face his toughest test yet in the world's largest martial arts organization.

The 5-foot-6-inch tall flyweight is set to lock horns with ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 this Friday, and will need to be at his absolute best.

Kongthoranee was a recent recipient of a six-figure contract to compete on the main roster of ONE Championship, after winning seven straight in ONE Friday Fights.

Speaking to South China Morning Post ahead of their highly anticipated showdown, Kongthoranee was all praise for his esteemed opponent, and said he could not wait to showcase his best skills in front of a global audience.

Trending

Kongthoranee said:

"I'm very happy to be able to get the contract, because I just feel like a lot more people get to know me, like even the people who don't really watch Muay Thai or watch martial arts, and it just makes my family's well being better as well."

He added:

"I just really, really like him. I feel like his speed is really elite level. And also his fight IQ is great. Everything about him is just really superb, I would say."

Kongthoranee challenges Superlek Kiatmoo9 in flyweight Muay Thai banger at ONE Friday Fights 68

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai is set to face 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a highly anticipated flyweight Muay Thai contest.

The two go to war at ONE Friday Fights 68: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 28th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free via the ONE Super App, ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

Needless to say, this is an opportunity for Kongthoranee to claim another impressive victory and to take out one of the biggest names in the ONE Championship.