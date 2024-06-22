Superlek says Saenchai is the best footballer amongst Muay Thai royalty: “I like his style the best”

Reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek already knows how great of a fighter Muay Thai legend Saenchai is—but how good is he on the pitch?

When they're not busy kicking ass inside the ring, Muay Thai royalty, like Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Rodtang Jitmuangnon, love to unwind with a game of football. But when it comes to who is the best player among them, 'The Kicking Machine' things it's pretty clear.

"I think Saenchai is the best, and I like his style the best," Superlek told the South China Morning Post.

Saenchai, of course, is one of the most well-known and respected names in the art of eight limbs. Boasting more than 300 career wins, Saenchai is a former WBC and WMC world champion and is a six-time Lumpinee Stadium champion. He was also named the Sports Writers Association of Thailand's Fighter of the Year in 1999 and 2008.

Even at 43 years old, Saenchai is as active as ever, continuing to fight in his native Thailand. In the last 10 years, his only loss has come against another Muay Thai legend, Buakaw Banchamek, under the BKFC banner in 2023.

Superlek ready to make history and take one step closer toward legendary status at ONE 168

Superlek hopes that he can one day achieve legendary status like Saenchai.

He's already off to a pretty good start, amassing a perfect 9-0 record in ONE's flyweight Muay Thai division, including a sensational unanimous decision victory over 'The Iron Man' at ONE Friday Fights 34 in September.

Next, he'll look to solidify himself as the P4P best in the world when he challenges two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

Superlek and Haggerty will meet in one of the most anticipated Muay Thai clashes in ONE history when the promotion heads back to The Mile High City—Denver, Colorado—for ONE 168. It will be ONE's first time hosting an event in the United States since its critically acclaimed ONE Fight Night 10 card in May 2023.

Follow this link for tickets for 168: Denver on Friday, September 6 at Ball Arena.