ONE Friday Fights 68: Kongthoranee prepared to 'shock the world' against dangerous Superlek

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai is ready to stun Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 68 on June 28.

The in-form striker faces arguably the toughest test of his career at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium next week, yet he doesn't seem too concerned about what awaits him inside the Thai capital city.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the Sor Sommai star admitted that he won't need a second invitation should the opportunity to finish 'The Kicking Machine' presents itself.

The 27-year-old offered:

"If there is any opportunity, I would. I would take it to shock the world. But one thing that I can assure is that the game would be very exciting and very fun to watch."

Watch the full interview here:

As much as he'd like to carve his name into the history books with an iconic finish, the two-time Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai world champion can expect to be pushed to the limit by Superlek.

The ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion rarely gives opponents any room to maneuver into attack, and he typically thrives in box-to-box fights.

Still, it'll be interesting to see how he fares against Kongthoranee's aggressive yet speedy combinations.

The latter has developed a winning habit over the past couple of years, and he'll be willing to extend it today at the expense of one of the finest Muay Thai technicians.

Kongthoranee talks about his mindset heading into Superlek tilt

Kongthoranee's equation to do the unexpected against Superlek ultimately boils down to two things – determination and mental fortitude.

In the same session with SCMP, the Thai striking dynamo added:

"My secret [against Superlek] is to train the hardest and also to have a mindset that I have to do my best every time."

Check your local listings for how to watch ONE Friday Fights 68 live. Alternatively, fans can purchase the pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.