“Everything matters with bigger guys” – Mikey Musumeci sizes up Japanese legend Shinya Aoki 

Since signing with ONE Championship, Mikey Musumeci has been on a relentless run that has proved his dominance at the top of the sport.

As one of three submission grappling world championship holders in the promotion, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ has been helping to push the sport that he has dedicated his life to into new and exciting areas.

Producing exciting contests against elite competitors, the world champion has become a great advert for submission grappling.

For his next contest inside the circle, Musumeci will take a break from defending his flyweight title to compete in a contest that fans never thought they would see.

The world champion may be flying the flag at the forefront of submission grappling, but none of this would be possible without the competitors who paved the way.

At ONE Fight Night 15, it will be a clash of eras as Mikey Musumeci takes on combat sports legend Shinya Aoki in an openweight contest.

Despite the fact that ‘Darth Rigatoni’ is currently at the top of his game, he knows better than to overlook any opponent, especially one with the experience of Aoki.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Musumeci spoke about how this contest will be affected by the fact that they’re meeting at a catchweight in no-gi:

“It's gonna be a very interesting match. Can I finish him? like is it going to be interesting? He's stronger. It's harder to finish people in no-gi that are stronger than you, you know, because you don't have a gi in no-gi. Like if I take his back in the gi, it's easy because you have a collar. But in no-gi the hand fighting, everything matters with bigger guys.”

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.