Everything you need to know about Fabio Cherant, the late UFC 260 replacement debuting against Alonzo Menifield

Fabio Cherant will make his UFC debut this Saturday against Alonzo Menifield after William Knight was dismissed from the fight due to COVID-19 protocols.

The 26-year-old plans to make a good impression in the world's most famous fighting organization, beating once-hot light heavyweight prospect Menifield.

Capturing the LFA's 205 lb vacant championship last February, the 'Water Buffalo' caught the UFC's attention, which decided to give the Massachusetts native a chance to show his skills.

With a professional record of seven wins, one loss and an amateur record of 2-1, Fabio Cherant quickly rose to prominence in the Legacy Fighting Alliance, competing for the division's gold after only one fight in the promotion.

He defeated Myron Dennis via unanimous decision after a full mixed martial arts display of Fabio Cherant, making use of all fighting attributes to conquer the belt.

Curiously enough, his first opponent in the UFC also made his way into promotion via the LFA. Menifield was part of Dana White's Contender Series twice before finally having his contract signed.

Menifield was initially booked to fight Knight at UFC Fight Night 187 last February, but the bout was rescheduled after he tested positive for COVID-19.

With the second attempt also failing, the company decided to match Menifield with Fabio Cherant, and Knight will now face Da Un Jung at UFC Vegas 23 on April 10.

Fabio Cherant's record

A well-rounded mixed martial artist, Fabio Cherant has shown a good level of ability both at the ground and standing up. Five out of his seven wins came via submission, with the other two being unanimous decisions.

His only professional career loss so far happened at Dana White's Contender Series, where Aleksa Camur knocked him out in the second round.

They could meet again inside the octagon as signed UFC fighters, as Camur got his contract after the victory. He has a record of one win and one loss in the promotion since joining.

How does the UFC 260 Fight Card look at the moment?

Main Card

Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou (heavyweight - title fight)

Vicente Luque vs. Tyron Woodley (welterweight)

Thomas Almeida vs. Sean O'Malley (bantamweight)

Miranda Maverick vs. Gillian Robertson (women's flyweight)

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Khama Worthy (lightweight)

Preliminary Card

Fabio Cherant vs. Alonzo Menifield (light heavyweight)

Jared Gooden vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov (welterweight)

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (light heavyweight)

Omar Morales vs. Shane Young (featherweight)

Early Preliminary Card

Abu Azaitar vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (middleweight)

UFC 260 is set to happen this Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.