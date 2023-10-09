Everything you need to know about KSI's "most expensive" diamond-studded mouthguard for boxing clash against Tommy Fury

KSI is set to wear the world's most expensive mouthguard when he faces Tommy Fury next weekend.

The British YouTuber-turned-boxer will face Fury on the upcoming MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card on October 14 at the AO Arena in Manchester. The bout will serve as the co-main event, as Logan Paul will also be taking on Dillon Danis on the night.

'The Nightmare' is hoping to hand 'TNT the first loss of his boxing career, as he seeks an eventual clash against Jake Paul. Fury has already previously faced 'The Problem Child', getting the nod via split-decision in February earlier this year.

Ahead of facing Fury next weekend, the 30-year-old has already started to make headlines when he announced his new mouthguard this week. Designed by the company SAFEJAWZ, it features over 108 high clarity diamonds and a 24-carat gold leaf fitted into mould.

The design is midnight black with the PRIME logo branded across the front in neon green. The mouthguard has reportedly also been valued at over £41,000 by 16 experts, making it the most expensive of its kind.

KSI's new £41,000 mouthguard

KSI reveals which other Sidemen member he could see boxing

KSI has shared his thoughts on which other Sidemen member he could see have a potential future in boxing.

The 30-year-old is considered a pioneer of the influencer boxing scene, initially starting the trend when he faced fellow Brit Joe Weller back in 2018. He has since faced Logan Paul twice and in 2021 founded Misfits Boxing, an influencer boxing promotion.

Recently, 'JJ' appeared on the Misfits Boxing YouTube channel, where he took part in an AMA (Ask Me Anything) segment, where he was posed the question whether or not fans may see another Sidemen member enter the squared circle.

'The Nightmare' then named Ethan 'Bezinga' as the only member who could be tempted by a boxing bout. He said:

"I think the closest person that we might have to fighting is Ethan... maybe. I don't see anyone else fighting. (The YouTuber then explains why he believed the aforementioned Sidemen members wouldn't box) I think Ethan might be tempted. I think if there was a fight that got him really excited, I think he'd do it. But, besides that - no, I don't see anyone else doing that."

