Everything you need to know about the rivalry between Nick Diaz and Georges St-Pierre

Nick Diaz and Georges St-Pierre competed against each other at UFC 158. In a highly anticipated bout at the time, Diaz challenged St-Pierre for the undisputed welterweight title.

Nick Diaz and Georges St-Pierre's heated rivalry leading up to the fight is often discussed today. Their feud produced a movie-like drama for the fans.

Nick Diaz most famously called out 'Rush' after he defeated B.J. Penn at UFC 137. The popular call-out saw a furious Nick Diaz inside the octagon, saying:

"I don't think Georges is hurt, I think he's scared. I think he's scared to fight everybody right now. What's up, where you at Georges?"

After rallying for a title shot for nearly two years, Nick Diaz was scheduled to fight St-Pierre at UFC 143.

Soon after the bout was confirmed, it was revealed that the 'Rush' had suffered an injury in training camp. The welterweight champion was replaced by the next contender in line, Carlos Condit. Diaz faced Condit for the interim welterweight belt.

After a thrilling fight, Condit came out victorious via unanimous decision. Many, including St-Pierre, scored the contest for Diaz and disputed the judges' scorecards.

GSP then defeated Condit in the unification bout. This meant that St-Pierre vs. Nick Diaz was scheduled again for UFC 158.

The pre-fight media festivities did not disappoint. An outspoken Nick Diaz brought his A-game to the mic. The heated back-and-forth exchanges continued as the event approached closer.

Nick Diaz and Georges St-Pierre finally stepped inside the octagon on March 16, 2013. The event was held in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, St-Pierre's hometown.

'Rush' secured a unanimous decision over the Stockton native. He landed his signature takedowns at will and out-pointed Diaz in striking as well.

Nick Diaz congratulated St-Pierre and the two seemed to have squashed their beef. They were visibly cordial with each other post-fight as well.

Georges St-Pierre called Nick Diaz the best boxer in MMA

Georges St-Pierre didn't back down from giving Diaz his due credit. He praised 'Diablo' for his striking abilities and toughness, saying:

"I didn't wanna fight him in the boxing range, because he's the best boxer in mixed martial arts, and in jiu-jitsu he's amazing. He has a very unusual scramble style which I'm not used to see."

Nick Diaz returns to the octagon on September 26th at UFC 266 as he faces 'Ruthless' Robbie Lawler for the second time.

