Everything you need to know about Vivint Arena, the Salt Lake City venue for UFC 278

The UFC 278 venue, 'Vivint Arena' in Salt Lake City, Utah, is an indoor sports stadium that has a capacity of roughly 18,000. The stadium was constructed in 1991 by the businessman Larry H. Miller with an estimated cost of $93 million.

The indoor stadium was formerly known as EnergySolutions Arena or the Delta Center before the October 2015, 10-year naming rights contract with home security company Vivint.

Vivint Arena is currently the home stadium of the Utah Jazz team of the National Basketball Association (NBA). The arena has hosted various indoor sports in the past, including Indoor Football and WNBA matches.

The arena was also the host of the 2002 winter Olympics speed skating and figure skating events.

Kamaru Usman will face Leon Edwards at UFC 278 on August 20.

The indoor Stadium is especially notorious for being one of the most intimidating arenas to play in, according to an NBA player poll taken by Sports Illustrated in 2008.

A decibel meter installed at the stadium's ground level is known to have recorded over 110 decibels, close to the noise of jets taking off, during past events.

What we know so far about UFC 278

UFC 278 is scheduled to be held on Sunday, August 21, in Salt Lake City, Utah. The event will be headlined by the welterweight title clash between Kamaru Usamn and Leon Edwards. The bout marks Usman's sixth title defense attempt.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' is riding a nineteen-fight win streak coming to his sixth title defense, while No. 2-ranked contender Edwards hasn't tasted defeat in his last ten outings.

Two more fights have been announced for the UFC 278 fight card. The first is the middleweight clash between former title challenger 'The Eraser' Paulo Costa and former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold.

Costa is coming off two consecutive defeats in this fight and will be looking to get back to the win column. Rockhold is entering the octagon for the first time since his 2019 knockout loss to Jan Blachowicz.

The fight between the duo was initially planned for UFC 277 in July but was rescheduled for unknown reasons. A flyweight clash featuring Victor Altamirano and Jake Hadley has also been confirmed on the card.

