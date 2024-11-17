Ex-NFL player with same disorder as Stephen Hawking wants a piece of Jake Paul

Jake Paul has just been called out by former New Orleans Saints player Steve Gleason. 'The Problem Child' is coming off a widely panned unanimous decision win over a 58-year-old Mike Tyson, with significant criticism aimed at the matchup due to the 31-year age difference between them.

Now, Gleason has taken to X/Twitter to make a humorous callout of Paul. The challenge is not a serious one, given that Gleason has been battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, which is a terminal neurodegenerative disease more famously associated with late physics icon Stephen Hawking.

"Name the time and place."

The disease has left Gleason paralyzed and unable to walk, which makes his callout of Paul even more symbolic, as 'The Problem Child' is often criticized for fighting opponents who are severely compromised in one way or another. Almost every single professional fighter he has faced has been both older and smaller.

Moreover, many of Paul's opponents haven't been boxers. The ones who have were either over-the-hill or inactive journeymen or 31 years older like Tyson. The only exception to the rule has been Tommy Fury, who is young and undefeated, but not considered an elite boxer, and that fight is Paul's lone loss.

UFC CEO Dana White previously poked fun at 'The Problem Child,' joking that he would fight 93-year old actor Clint Eastwood next. For now, though, there are no official plans about Paul's next opponent, but he has options. He called out the great Canelo Alvarez in his post-fight interview.

Besides that, Francis Ngannou recently threatened to slap him the next time they cross paths, so that could be a matchup Paul might entertain.

Conor McGregor also mocked Jake Paul's choice of opponents

Following Jake Paul's win over Mike Tyson, Conor McGregor, with whom 'The Problem Child' has been feuding, took to X/Twitter with a since-deleted post. In it, he taunted the latter by claiming that his next opponent would be Prichard Colón, who has severe neurological impairments due to a subdural hematoma.

Likely realizing that his tweet was in poor taste, McGregor scrubbed it from his page, but it remains on X/Twitter via a myriad of screenshots shared by other accounts.

