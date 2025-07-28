Ex-UFC champ backs Dricus du Plessis' game plan for Khamzat Chimaev showdown: "Meet him head on"

Dricus du Plessis will defend his middleweight throne against Khamzat Chimaev on Aug. 16 at UFC 319 in Chicago, Illinois. Both men are unbeaten in the promotion and have looked dominant, but the stylistic clash has fans and analysts locked in.While most of Chimaev’s opponents try to avoid the clinch and takedowns, former UFC middleweight champ Michael Bisping believes du Plessis should do the opposite. That means meeting Chimaev's pressure head-on and not backing up.Speaking at the UFC Abu Dhabi post-fight show, Bisping said:“Dricus du Plessis, I mean, you cannot doubt this guy. He’s not intimidated. There are videos of Dricus du Plessis online taking on an entire Gracie Barra black belt team and submitting them all one by one. He’s big. He’s strong. He wrestled. He’s got great judo. He’s got knockout power. He’s had a nose job, so he’s got a great gas tank now as well... [Chimaev’s] going to get you down.&quot;He added:&quot;Look at what he did to Usman… That’s how good Khamzat Chimaev is at wrestling. So if you try and just do everything you can to avoid him and get away and run, you’re just running away the entire time. He’s gonna get you. Nah. Screw that. Meet him head on,” Bisping said of what du Plessis should do against Chimaev. Fight him at his own game.&quot;Check out Michael Bisping's comments below:Ahead of the clash, du Plessis acknowledged Chimaev's wrestling prowess and claimed that he would welcome grappling exchanges.Khabib Nurmagomedov breaks down Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev ahead of UFC 319Khabib Nurmagomedov recently offered a tactical preview of the UFC 319 title fight between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev.The former UFC lightweight champion believes du Plessis' pressure-heavy striking and toughness are his greatest weapons. He noted that the South African fighter throws high volume but lacks accuracy, which could create both opportunity and risk.Nurmagomedov believes Chimaev should begin the fight on the feet instead of chasing takedowns too early. Previewing the clash in a recent appearance on the HUSTLE SHOW, Nurmagomedov said:&quot;I personally would advise Khamzat to strike with him. If you put them in straight boxing, Khamzat is better. You can try to force things early in the first two rounds, but if you don’t finish him, you’ll burn a lot of energy. Khamzat hasn’t been in a championship round. On the other hand, that guy [Dricus], he’s got real experience.&quot;Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below: