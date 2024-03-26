Ex-UFC champ Brandon Moreno announces time-off from fighting, but dosen’t declare retirement

Brandon Moreno is on a two-fight losing streak after losing to Brandon Royval via split decision in the main event of UFC Fight Night 237. The two-time flyweight champion recently revealed that he will take some time away from mixed martial arts to let his body recover while ruling out retirement.

Speaking in Spanish, in a video shared to his Instagram, 'The Assassin Baby' stated, in part:

"I just think I’ve reached a limit in my mind, and I’m tired. It’s not goodbye or anything like that, it’s just wait for me, be patient with me, let my body, but more than anything my mind, my head, compose itself and recover — recover and we’re going to get back to doing things right."

Moreno continued:

"The last time that happened, I came back, and I became a world champion. I’d like to think I can do the same, and when I return, I’m going to go on a tear. I still think I’m an incredible fighter, and I have all the qualities and abilities to be a champion again." [h/t MMA Fighting]

Check out Brandon Moreno's comments on taking a break below:

Check out his full Instagram video below:

Moreno noted that in addition to recovering, he will use the break from mixed martial arts to spend time with his family. The No.2-ranked flyweight has suffered two consecutive split decision losses in five-round bouts.

Henry Cejudo called out Brandon Moreno following UFC Fight Night 237 loss

Henry Cejudo once served as a mentor and close friend to Brandon Moreno. However, the relationship went south in 2016. 'Triple C' was tabbed as one of the coaches of The Ultimate Fighter: Tournament of Champions, however, he opted not to select 'The Assassin Baby'.

The former double champ recently called out the No.1-ranked flyweight, stating:

"What fight would be better than the 'Triple C' [versus] Brandon Moreno - the Mexican American [versus] the true Mexican, and they come together and they do a five-round showdown at the Sphere in Las Vegas for Mexcian Independence Day. I like it!"

He continued:

"I think that any way we should settle it. Enough talk and enough cringe and enough antics and enough all of that. The only way to get it on Brandon Moreno is I accept your challenge. Let's do it on Mexican Independence Day."

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments on facing Brandon Moreno below (starting at the 14:02 mark):

Moreno had previously called for Cejudo to avoid re-entering retirement following his UFC 288 loss to Aljamain Sterling. It is unclear, however, if the pair will clash at UFC 306, which is set to take place at the Las Vegas Sphere for Mexican Independence Day in September.