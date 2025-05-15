Ex-UFC champ predicts Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev, Conor McGregor seemingly keen on return, Jake Paul talks MMA debut: MMA News Roundup

The UFC is, once again, the main focus of this edition of Sportskeeda's MMA News roundup. A retired MMA veteran, who once competed for the promotion himself, shared his thoughts on the Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev middleweight title fight.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor has, yet again, flirted with the idea of an octagon return. And elsewhere, Jake Paul touched on his MMA debut, which has been anticipated since early 2023.

The UFC 319 main event gets its very own prediction

Former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill recently shared his thoughts on Dricus du Plessis' upcoming middleweight title defense against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319. According to 'Sweet Dreams,' he is done doubting the South African as a fighter.

"I probably favor DDP in that one, for the simple fact that I've doubted this dude so many times now and he just shut me up bad, every time. It may look like he's fatiguing and slowing down, but he's really not. I think he's got the better cardio. His physical strength, I believe, can pose a problem for anybody in that division."

Check out Jamahal Hill's prediction for Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev:

Both men are coming off impressive wins and are undefeated in the UFC. However, du Plessis is the more proven fighter against top competition, so it'll be interesting to see how Chimaev takes him to the limit.

Conor McGregor teases an octagon return yet again

Conor McGregor hasn't competed in any capacity since shattering his shin against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 four years ago. Since then, he has shown no serious signs of fighting, despite teasing bouts under various rule sets. However, in a series of since-deleted Instagram stories, he flirted with fighting yet again.

"@danawhite @tkogrp CALL THAT BIG BUTT NURSE"

His other statement was more direct.

"Let's get this show started @ufc"

While McGregor remains one of MMA's biggest stars, his lack of commitment to an octagon return, along with his out-of-cage behavior, have all raised concerns.

Jake Paul addresses his MMA debut

Jake Paul signed with the PFL on Jan. 5, 2023. However, he hasn't competed in the promotion in the ensuing two years. Instead, he has remained committed to boxing. A recent video, though, shows him reaffirming his desire to fight in MMA.

"I want to test my skills in the cage. That's something that I'm super-super interested in, and I think it would be a very big spectacle. Nate Diaz is still ducking."

Check out Jake Paul's address for his MMA debut:

What is curious, though, is that MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian highlighted unified heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk as a potential foe.

