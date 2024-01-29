Ex-UFC champ Valentina Shevchenko shares “most beautiful” vacation snap from Thailand, sparks fan frenzy on social media

Valentina Shevchenko shared another vacation post from Thailand on social media, and fans continued to show the former champion love.

Documenting her recent journey on Instagram for the last few weeks, Shevchenko's most recent post was taken in a jungle, displaying her athletic physique. As usual, fans showered her with admiration.

Shevchenko's post was immediately filled with comments, similar to the rest of her posts from Thailand. Some fans commented on her return to the octagon, but most focused on her appearance.

One especially appreciative fan called 'Bullet' the "most beautiful in the world."

Fan reacting to Valentina Shevchenko's recent Instagram post [via @bulletvalentina on Instagram]

Other fans commented:

"Beauty and the beast"

"Beautiful killer"

"Hi. You are pretty"

"Queen"

"You won the second fight with Alexa Grasso. I don't care what the judges are saying"

View more fan reactions to Valentina Shevchenko's Instagram post below:

Fan reactions to Valentina Shevchenko's latest Instagram post [via @bulletvalentina on Instagram]

When is Valentina Shevchenko's next fight?

After a split draw with Alexa Grasso at Noche UFC, former flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko figures to be in line for a trilogy title bout in her next octagon outing.

Now 35 years old, Shevchenko has shockingly not won a fight since 2022 after several years of dominance. Though her rivalry with Grasso appears unfinished after the draw, the champion's next title fight has yet to be booked. Currently vacationing in Thailand, Shevchenko does not appear to be in a fight camp.

Following the last flyweight title fight, many fans consider Shevchenko the rightful champion after one of the most questionable scorecards in recent history resulted in a draw.

Both Grasso and Shevchenko suffered hand injuries in their rematch and might still be on the road to recovery. While there were reports of their trilogy bout going down at UFC 300 in April, that seems unlikely, considering most matchups have already been announced for the historic card.

The UFC is set to put on a live show at the Sphere in Las Vegas for Mexican Independence Day later this year for the second edition of Noche UFC, and this is now the likeliest location for the rubber match.