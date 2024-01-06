Ex-UFC champ wants promotion to book matchup between Israel Adesanya and Khamzat Chimaev for top contender status

A former UFC champion has proposed a possible fight between Israel Adesanya and Khamzat Chimaev, with its winner receiving a UFC middleweight title shot.

In Nov. 2022, Adesanya lost his UFC middleweight belt via fifth-round TKO against Alex Pereira. The Nigerian-born New Zealander reclaimed the belt by beating Pereira via second-round KO in April 2023.

However, in Sept. 2023, Adesanya lost the title, owing to a unanimous decision defeat against Sean Strickland. Reigning UFC middleweight champion Strickland is booked to defend his title against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297 on Jan. 20, 2024.

Intriguingly, 'Izzy' is no stranger to South Africa's Du Plessis either, as they've been feuding for the past several months. Presently, Adesanya is on hiatus from professional MMA competition. Meanwhile, Khamzat Chimaev's next fight hasn't been announced.

In the latest edition of the Michael Bisping Podcast, former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and fellow UFC analyst/commentator Laura Sanko discussed potential matchups for UFC 300 that'll transpire on April 13, 2024.

Sanko suggested that she'd like to see Adesanya fight the Strickland-Du Plessis matchup's winner at the landmark UFC 300 event. Alternatively, Bisping explained that he'd like to see an Israel Adesanya vs. Khamzat Chimaev matchup, with its winner getting a title shot against the Strickland-Du Plessis winner. 'The Count' stated:

"No, I disagree ... Well, do you not think that 'Izzy' having lost, what is it, two out of his last three. And by the way, big 'Izzy' fan here. A lot of people say I defend 'Izzy' all the time, which is nonsense. I just call it like I see it. Big 'Izzy' fan now. He lost two out of his last three. Does he get an immediate title fight?"

"I mean, I understand if Dricus wins, there's history with Dricus," Bisping added. "If Sean wins, there's a rematch there. I say, they go 'Izzy' versus Khamzat Chimaev. The winner gets to fight for the belt."

Watch Bisping's assessment below (21:12):

Israel Adesanya UFC return: With UFC 300 fast-approaching, 'Izzy' teases a potential comeback

Many consider Israel Adesanya's defeat against Sean Strickland in Sept. 2023 to be one of the biggest upsets in combat sports. Following the loss, 'Izzy' aka 'The Last Stylebender' announced that he's taking a break from MMA competition and would return around 2027.

Regardless, in a recent interview with veteran boxer Derek Chisora for iFL TV, Israel Adesanya hinted that his comeback could materialize sooner. Attributing his sabbatical to the grueling schedule during his UFC title reigns, the former two-time UFC middleweight champion said:

"I had four fights in fourteen months as a champion in the UFC. That's unheard of. I was the most active champion, not fighter, champion in the league. So, life has forced me to take some time off, and I will, but you will see me soon. I said 2027, and the ret*rds out there actually thought I meant that. You'll see."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below:

