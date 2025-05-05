  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Bo Nickal
  • Ex-UFC champion confesses he 'hated being right' after Bo Nickal's surprising first UFC loss

Ex-UFC champion confesses he 'hated being right' after Bo Nickal's surprising first UFC loss

By Giancarlo Aulino
Modified May 05, 2025 16:18 GMT
UFC Fight Night: de Ridder v Nickal - Source: Getty
Former UFC champion opens up about assessment of Bo Nickal being correct after his first career loss [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

A former UFC champion recently shared his thoughts on Bo Nickal suffering his first career loss and confessed that he wasn't happy about being correct with his prediction. He noted Nickal's bout was apparent that it could be a sign of what's to come should he continue competing at 185 pounds.

Ad

Nickal was on the receiving end of a third-round TKO loss to Reinier de Ridder at UFC Des Moines last Saturday, which was definitely an upset as it pertains to oddsmakers. The former NCAA champion was unable to impose his will with his wrestling like he has done in the past and was forced into a striking exchange that resulted in his defeat.

Ahead of the bout, former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling highlighted the size discrepancy between Nickal and de Ridder. He also mentioned that the former NCAA champion would have difficulty against larger middleweights as a result.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Following UFC Des Moines, Sterling took to his X account and responded after a fan tagged him in a post crediting him for his correct assessment prior to the event. 'Funk Master' acknowledged that he was wasn't proud of being proven right and mentioned that Nickal is a undersized for the middleweight division:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I hate that I was right but the size disparity for Nickal at 185 is very apparent."
Ad

Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments below:

Ad

Aljamain Sterling shares his thoughts on Bo Nickal's future at middleweight

Aljamain Sterling also doubled down on his assessment regarding Bo Nickal's future in the middleweight division and believes he needs to strongly consider a change.

After the aforementioned post sparked a debate, Sterling responded and mentioned that Nickal needs to have an honest conversation about his future because he is undersized compared to others in the division:

Ad
"Anyone saying otherwise needs to really have their eyes checked. I'm a huge wrestling and Nickal fan, but that conversation needs to be had and it's not an easy choice by any means."

Check out Aljamain Sterling's post regarding Bo Nickal below:

About the author
Giancarlo Aulino

Giancarlo Aulino

Twitter icon

Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.

In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.

In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).

Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications