Ex-UFC champion Demetrious Johnson confirms huge David vs. Goliath clash against bodybuilder Bradley Martyn

Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson has teased an upcoming training session with bodybuilder Bradley Martyn.

Martyn is a social media personality who is known for being a bodybuilder. Over the past few months, the online fitness coach has gone viral in the combat sports community for his belief that he can beat smaller professional fighters in a street fight despite lacking the proper training.

The 34-year-old started by claiming he could dominate the undisputed 135-pound boxing world champion, Devin Haney, in a street fight due to his size advantage. Martyn took his confidence to the next level by claiming he could overpower a flyweight MMA fighter like ‘Mighty Mouse.’

It turns out Martyn may have to walk the walk after all, as Johnson had this to say on Twitter:

“see you soon @BradleyMartyn”

It’s unclear what Demetrious Johnson and Bradley Martyn plan to do, but a simple grappling session should do the trick. It’ll be intriguing to see if the bodybuilder can back up his words and use his strength to negate the technical prowess of one of the greatest fighters of all time.

What’s next in Demetrious Johnson’s fighting career?

Demetrious Johnson parted ways with the UFC in 2018 when he was traded to ONE Championship for Ben Askren. Since then, ‘Mighty Mouse’ has continued building his legacy, leading to him becoming a ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix champion and the undisputed ONE flyweight world champion.

In April 2021, Johnson lost his only fight under the ONE banner, a second-round knockout defeat against Adriano Moraes. ‘Mighty Mouse’ avenged his loss twice, including a unanimous decision win in their trilogy bout on May 5.

During the buildup to Johnson’s last fight, he teased the possibility of retiring regardless of the outcome against Moraes. Shortly after getting his hand raised, the former UFC flyweight champion revealed he hadn’t made an official decision.

If ‘Mighty Mouse’ does fight again, he would likely defend his throne against former ONE flyweight world champion Kairat Akhmetov. ‘The Kazakh’ is riding a six-fight win streak, including his latest coming against Reece McLaren at ONE Fight Night 10. Akhmetov also faced off with Johnson after the latter’s win against Moraes.

