Ex-UFC champion discusses Dana White and TKO's foray into boxing, says "the excitement" is helping them

A former UFC champion recently shared his thoughts on Dana White and TKO's foray into boxing and believes the excitement in the combat sports community will be beneficial. He highlighted that White will be using the same model that helped build the MMA leader into a global brand.

White, along with TKO (owners of UFC and WWE), recently announced that they will officially be entering the boxing world in partnership with Turki Alalshikh. He made it clear that they plan to go against the traditional norms to build up their league.

During his latest appearance on JAXXON PODCAST, former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler mentioned that the UFC CEO will be successful because he will be providing a fresh approach to boxing and improving the viewing experience. He said:

"[TKO is] just taking that model and bringing it to boxing. Who knows what it will be after that once they conquer boxing... That's kind of what businesses do, is just figure out ways to make stuff better... I think the excitement of something different coming into the sport is definitely helping Dana right now and what they're trying to do... Boxing's been set in how they've been doing stuff for so long, now they're like, 'Oh sh*t, we have to worry about something'."

Check out Robbie Lawler's comments below:

Former UFC champion Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson lavishes praise on Dana White

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson also praised Dana White during the aforementioned clip.

Jackson stated that White and the UFC are thriving right now and foresee the same when they enter into boxing along with Turki Alalshikh. He said:

"The UFC, man, I'm telling you, they're killing it right now with the Fight Pass. Now, they're taking over boxing... Yeah, the boxing community is kind of worried right now cause Dana is proving to be one of the best promoters."

Check out the full episode featuring Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson and Robbie Lawler discussing Dana White entering boxing below:

