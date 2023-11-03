Ex-UFC champion Jamahal Hill talks what impressed him the most about Francis Ngannou against Tyson Fury

Jamahal Hall has opened up about what impressed him the most about Francis Ngannou in his performance against Tyson Fury. Former UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou made his boxing debut against the WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

The Fury-Ngannou boxing matchup, which transpired on October 28, 2023, had the WBC Commemorative Riyadh title at stake. Heading into the boxing match, many expected the undefeated Fury to dominantly defeat MMA stalwart Ngannou.

Nevertheless, Francis Ngannou managed to knock Tyson Fury down and go the 10-round distance. While the judges awarded Fury the split decision victory, many have asserted that Ngannou was the rightful victor.

In an interview with The Schmo, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has addressed the Fury vs. Ngannou clash. Expounding upon what impressed him about Ngannou's boxing against Fury, 'Sweet Dreams' stated

"Well, I think he [Ngannou] did great. I think Francis came out and shocked a lot of people, myself included. I knew he had punching power. But some of the moves he made -- Like the head rolls, and the slips, and the counters that he was able to do in his defense, and being able to turn his awkwardness into a weapon was very impressive."

"He's got a career as a prize boxer, prizefighter in boxing right up to the top."

Urging Ngannou to box rather than return to MMA next, Hill asserted:

"I'd like to see him box again. There's a lot of money in that. I like to see him get that bag. So, yeah, I think he should definitely stick with boxing... He's a prizefighter after one pro fight [boxing match], in which, it was a loss, but it turned out to be a win."

Watch Hill discuss the topic at 0:48 below:

What's next for Jamahal Hill and Francis Ngannou?

Jamahal Hill vacated his UFC light heavyweight title after suffering an Achilles tendon injury in a fighter basketball game during the UFC's International Fight Week in July 2023. Speaking to The Schmo, Hill has now indicated that he'll attend the UFC 295 event on November 11, 2023.

Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka will fight for the vacant UFC light heavyweight belt at UFC 295. Hill, who's working towards his comeback, is eyeing the Pereira-Prochazka winner next.

Meanwhile, in January 2023, Francis Ngannou parted ways with the UFC and was stripped of his UFC heavyweight title. 'The Predator' subsequently signed a multi-fight deal with the PFL. His PFL contract permits him to pursue a boxing career as well.

Jamahal Hill notably alluded that while Tyson Fury faces off against Oleksandr Usyk next, Francis Ngannou could fight heavyweight boxing stars Anthony Joshua or Deontay Wilder. Hill said:

"I say do the [Fury-Ngannou] rematch, but I know that's not gonna happen because they have Tyson [Fury] booked for a fight already. But AJ [Anthony Joshua] is out there, Deontay [Wilder] is out there. Who knows?" [*Comments at the 2:07-minute mark of the interview video]