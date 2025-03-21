Alex Pereira has a particular area of his game that he should focus on if he rematches Magomed Ankalaev according to a former champion in the light heavyweight division. This individual was not just a former UFC titleholder at 205 pounds but also a previous opponent of Pereira's.

Jamahal Hill predicted in the lead-up to UFC 313 that Ankalaev would unseat Pereira from his light heavyweight throne but in the spirit of offering up fight game analysis, 'Sweet Dreams' also sees a way 'Poatan' could improve if he were to again throw down with Ankalaev.

During an interview with James Lynch for Home of Fight, Hill got into the specifics of if any stylistic amendments could be made by 'Poatan' in a possible immediate rematch (via MMA Junkie):

"I think he can, I think he's very capable of making the adjustments that he needs to make to win that fight. He's going to have to be locked into the gym to where he don't get tired, he's going to have to up his cardio a lot because his output is going to have to go up."

"His output with the kicks, adding more kicks and working a lot more of having a higher volume with kicks in this fight would get it done. But we'll see."

Alex Pereira and the discourse around an immediate Magomed Ankalaev rematch

A part of the reason for this conversation is that the writing seems to be on the wall for an Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev rematch being locked in next although not officially booked.

Part of why this perception exists comes from the words of UFC CEO Dana White who was seemingly in favor of a sequel clash with Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalev after the promotional figurehead was asked about it in the post-event press conference.

The 37-year-old securing a redemptive rematch against Ankalaev is not just something being discussed by White but the newly minted UFC light heavyweight champion himself. Ankalaev took to his personal X page to indicate that there is already some traction being made for his next contest with many taking it to mean that he was referring to the native of Sao Paulo state.

Ankalaev posted on X, saying:

"I have a date and I accepted already, I hope my opponent will accept too. This time there will be no five rounds, I don't get paid by the hour #BigANK"

