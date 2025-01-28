Ex-UFC champion recalls how heartbreaking family tragedy changed his relationship with his brother: "Make it an excuse or make it a reason"

A former UFC champion recently opened up about an emotional and difficult period in his life by reflecting on a heartbreaking family tragedy and how it changed his life. He noted that he was in a situation where he needed to step up for his family.

Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis is known for his entertaining fighting style and incredible moments such as his famous 'Showtime Kick'. But he overcame adversity in his life from a young age as his father was killed, which forced him to provide for his younger brother, Sergio.

During his latest appearance on The HJR Podcast, 'Showtime' detailed how his father was killed and what he remembered about that traumatic night. Pettis, who was a teenager at the time, mentioned that he took it upon himself to ensure his brother would be taken care of and noted that it brought them closer together:

"I remember our rent was $750. I was like, 'How the fu*k are we gonna pay this rent? How are we gonna make sure Sergio's eating?' He was 9-years-old, so he didn't really understand what really happened...Initially before my dad died, me and Serg bumped heads all the time...And when my dad died, bro, I wanna make sure this kid has a good life. I had two choices, make it an excuse or make it a reason and I made it a reason."

Check out former UFC champion Anthony 'Showtime' Pettis' comments below:

Former UFC champion Anthony Pettis discusses impact of 'Showtime Kick' in mainstream sports coverage

In addition to reflecting on his heartbreaking family tragedy, former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis discussed his 'Showtime Kick' that he landed on Benson Henderson being included in mainstream sports coverage.

During the aforementioned appearance, Pettis mentioned that his famous kick went viral and was included in ESPN's top 10 list that night, which was something that wasn't common at the time as the network didn't cover the sport:

"ESPN never covered MMA. That was the first time...MMA was on top-10 ESPN [highlights]. It was a Wednesday night...We went to the bar...And all of the sudden, ESPN top 10...I was on there for the first time right after the fight. That's when I knew how big that [Showtime Kick] was."

Check out Anthony Pettis' comments below:

