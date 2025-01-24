Ex-UFC champion shares honest take on Islam Makhachev and Khamzat Chimaev’s grappling, weighs in on Dagestani becoming a future three division champ

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev recently claimed that he has what it takes to become the first three-division champion in UFC history. Fresh off a record-breaking fourth title defense against Renato Moicano at UFC 311, Makhachev spoke about moving up in weight classes to challenge middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis at the post-fight press conference.

While confident in his ability to conquer these divisions, Makhachev has admitted light heavyweight may be a step too far. However, his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, believes Makhachev could dominate from 155 to 185 pounds, asserting his skills surpass those of any opponent in these weight classes.

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold, who trains with Makhachev at the American Kickboxing Academy, gave an honest take on the Dagestani's chances of competing against heavier opponents. Speaking in an interview with Helen Yee, Rockhold said:

"I mean it's a tough build. I've never seen him put on that kind of weight. He has a big body. I have trained with Dricus du Plessis a lot [and] he's tough. It's not easy but anything can happen."

Comparing Makhachev's strength with undefeated prospect Khamzat Chimaev, Rockhold added:

"I mean he's strong. Khamzat [Chimaev] is bigger and a lot stronger for sure."

Islam Makhachev's coach previews potential clash against Dricus du Plessis

Islam Makhachev’s coach Javier Mendez believes his pupil has the potential to become the first three-weight UFC champion. While a fight with welterweight champion Belal Muhammad seems logical, their training partnership makes it unlikely.

Instead, Makhachev has set his sights on middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis, a matchup that would test him against a significantly larger opponent. Despite the 30-pound weight difference, his coach is confident in Makhachev’s strength and skill.

Speaking about the potential clash in an interview with Submission Radio, Mendez said:

“I could see Islam going for three titles in three weight divisions. He’s capable, although 185 would be a lot tougher, he still has the ability. He has the strength, too, I can tell you that. He is one of the strongest guys I’ve ever had to handle at his weight. Tussling with him, I’m like, ‘Damn, this guy is strong. Really, really strong. Fantastic. He’d go fantastic [against Du Plessis].”

