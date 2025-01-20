“Dana, I’m waiting” - Islam Makhachev teases return timeline and welterweight move following UFC 311 win 

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev recently expressed his intention to move up to the welterweight division and earn double-champ status. Makhachev's comments came after he defended his title with a first-round TKO victory against Renato Moicano at UFC 311.

With this victory, Makhachev again gave an account of him being the top pound-for-pound fighter in the sport. UFC President Dana White has now accredited Makhachev's position as the No.1 P4P fighter, as opposed to his previous choice of Jon Jones.

During the backstage interview after UFC 311, Makhachev revealed that he will be ready to compete in the International Fight Week. He said:

"In my division I finish all my job… Dana, I'm waiting, just call me."

In a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri from Shak MMA, Makhachev was asked about his view on the chances of him facing Ilia Topuria or the winner of a potential bout between Belal Muhammad and Shavkat Rakhmonov for the welterweight title in 2025. Makhachev responded by saying:

"I think the second one because versus Topuria not makes sense. For what? For a belt or what? Money. I have money I don't need [money]. I need the second belt."

Notably, Muhammad has trained under Khabib Nurmagomedov and the Dagestani fighters traditionally avoid competing against teammates or friends. However, Makhachev reinforced his ambitions during an interview with Adin Ross, saying:

"This is my dream. We have Belal there; he's going to defend his belt soon. Belal and I have the same manager. We will sit and talk... I don't want to leave this sport without a second belt."

Islam Makhachev aspires to achieve the unprecedented "triple champ" status

At the UFC 311 post-fight press conference, Makhachev also discussed the possibility of moving up to the middleweight division to face the current champion, Dricus du Plessis. He said:

“I can be three division [champion] also. Just give me the chance, I will fight with Dricus Du Plessis. If they give me the chance, I will fight with him also. I swear if Dana White send me contract, I will fight with him also.”

However, Makhachev dismissed the idea of moving up to light heavyweight to challenge Alex Pereira, admitting that it would be too tough.

