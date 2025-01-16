Ex-UFC champion shares honest take on how Jamahal Hill can turn fan "clowning" into second chance at Alex Pereira

Jamahal Hill has a way to carve out a path to an Alex Pereira rematch if he plays his cards right at UFC 311 according to a former titleholder in the company. Speaking on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, one of the show's hosts Kamaru Usman spoke with his co-host Henry Cejudo, with the two divided on who they thought would win this weekend's showdown between Hill and Jiri Prochazka.

Referencing the Hill social media post about offering haters a chance to pull up to his gym and spar him for money, Usman said,

"It's like bro, stop that. You are a former champion. Listen, you are getting clowned online because of what you chose to do. What you're not realizing now is, yes, people may be clowning but guess what? They're talking about you. They're keeping you in the mix. Your name is still connected to Alex Pereira... I know, as fighters, we're very, very sensitive.

Trending

"We take a lot of things personal, especially when we're in the fight, but man, let it go... Don't worry about all that. When you go in there, do your job, and then you've already created that narrative. You make a case for yourself to where you go back in there and you fight Alex Pereira. I like this fight [between Hill and Prochazka]."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Usman's perspective on how Hill could secure a Pereira rematch [at the 34:02 mark] below:

Jamahal Hill and the desired Alex Pereira rematch

Kamaru Usman sees a route for Jamahal Hill to possibly secure a sequel clash with Alex Pereira, and this is a path that Jamahal Hill also has his eyes locked in on. The 33-year-old spoke about this at the fight week media day, as Hill made his case for a Pereira rematch. The former champion did not worry about the looming possibility that Magomed Ankalaev would receive that next 205-pound title shot.

Hill sees things through the lens of if he gets an emphatic win over a former divisional kingpin this weekend, it would be more impressive than what Ankalaev has done through his loss-devoid streak across 13 contests.

Hill's logic is that he would be dispatching a higher-ranked opponent in Prochazka as compared to the slightly lower-ranked Aleksandar Rakic who Ankalaev previously bested.

If 'Sweet Dreams' gets his desired outcome this weekend, Jamahal Hill would have beaten the number-two contender in the weight category. It will be interesting to see if he can potentially leapfrog over the number-one Magomed Ankalaev in this light heavyweight title shot hunt.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.