Aleksandar Rakic has doubled down on comments he made about how he sees Jiri Prochazka presenting himself.

The two light heavyweights will clash in the featured preliminary bout for UFC 300 which transpires on April 13 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

During a media day leading up to the massive tentpole event, Rakic was asked about previously commenting that Prochazka was a fake Samurai and if it may have gotten to the former UFC light heavyweight champion to any degree.

The number five ranked 205 pounder Rakic teased the number two ranked Prochazka about his love for 'The Book of Five Rings' by Miyamoto Musashi and how he projects who he is as a mixed martial artist in general.

In a clip shared via @MMAFighting on X, Rakic responded to this by stating:

"Yeah, I said he's a fake Samurai because, you know, you cannot become a samurai after just reading a book, you know. What his coach gave it to him and live this spirit, you know. If you're a samurai, you need to live this for a long time and not for the last two-three years. So that's why I said he's a fake Samurai."

Check out Aleksandar Rakic doubling down on his Jiri Prochazka comments below:

Aleksandar Rakic's path of facing former champions and title challengers at light heavyweight

Aleksandar Rakic has collided with multiple men who have either previously held the UFC belt at 205 pounds or contended for it.

Rakic clashed with former light heavyweight title challenger Volkan Oezdemir at UFC on ESPN +23 with the former losing via a split decision.

The native of Austria would eventually best former title challenger Anthony Smith via unanimous decision in their August 2020 UFC Fight Night bout.

Thiago Santos previously vied for the UFC light heavyweight belt and would fall in defeat to Rakic by way of another unanimous decision at UFC 259.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz would face Rakic in May 2022 with the latter losing via leg injury.

Rakic-Blachowicz II was set to go down in January before the latter fighter then got injured. Rakic returns to the cage after nearly two years away from action after sustaining that leg injury from the Blachowicz bout.

'Rocket' will face yet another former champion at 205 pounds when the cage door locks behind him and Prochazka this weekend.

