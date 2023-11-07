What is the samurai book associated with Jiri Prochazka? 400-year-old Japanese codex that guides the UFC star's life 

Jiri Prochazka is undoubtedly among the most well-known personalities in the UFC, and the former light heavyweight champion earned the 'Czech Samurai' nickname while competing in Japan's RIZIN promotion.

Prochazka lost his father at the tender age of six and grew up without having an authority figure guiding him. As a teenager, he adopted a rebellious lifestyle and indulged in football hooliganism in his hometown of Brno, Czech Republic.

While he found camaraderie among fellow FC Zbrojovka Brno supporters, Jiri Prochazka eagerly sought a deeper sense of purpose. That changed after his MMA coach gifted him 'The Book of Five Rings' by legendary Japanese swordsman Miyamoto Musashi.

The 400-year-old book changed Prochazka's life, and he began following the ancient text like his personal gospel. As he explored the philosophy of Miyamoto Musashi, the UFC star left his old ways behind and adopted 'Bushido' - An Edo-era moral code concerning a samurai's attitude, behavior, and lifestyle.

The book consists of five scrolls outlining the principles required for one's victory in the martial arts and battlefield. The five scrolls include The Book of Earth, The Book of Fire, The Book of Water, The Book of Wind, and The Book of Void. All five parts are based on the idea that there are different fighting elements, just like there are different physical elements of life.

Jiri Prochazka has credited Musashi's book for his professional success on several occasions and continues to obey the Bushido rules.

Robert Whittaker predicts Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira at UFC 295

Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker recently weighed in on the Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira title fight. 'Denisa' is set to face 'Poatan' in the headliner of UFC 295 this weekend at Madison Square Garden.

The two will fight for the vacant light heavyweight championship. While Prochazka reigned as the champion a year ago, he was forced to vacate the title after suffering an injury that would keep him away from action for an extended period.

While Jamahal Hill later defeated Glover Teixeira to win the vacant title at UFC 283, he too suffered an injury that forced him to give up the championship. With Alex Pereira's light heavyweight title shot guaranteed by his narrow victory over former champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291, the Brazilian is now matched up against the returning Czech native for the 205-pound strap.

In a recent episode of the MMArcade Podcast, Robert Whittaker backed Jiri Prochazka to win and said:

"Jiri has the uncanny ability to find the win in these fights. In these harder fights, he looks to be outclassed, but he finds the wins... I'm very curious to see how this fight plays out."

Catch Whittaker's comments below (15:20):