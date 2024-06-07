Ex-UFC champion shares his reservations about Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight at UFC 303: "Searching for the answers"

The cancellation of the UFC 303 press conference has led many to believe Conor McGregor's fight against Michael Chandler is in jeopardy. A former middleweight champion also shares the opinion.

The press conference for UFC 303 was supposed to go down on June 3 at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. However, just hours before the presser was supposed to take place, the promotion announced that the media event had been postponed.

Following the cancelation, McGregor posted a picture of him on Instagram, lying on what looked like a hospital bed, fueling rumors of a possible injury. Later the Irishman released a statement regarding the cancellation, seemingly assuring that the fight was still on.

Trending

Taking about McGregor vs. Chandler, in an interview with Helen Yee, former undisputed UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold predicted that the fight will fall through:

"I don't think so. I think he has been toying with Chandler this whole time. As you can see with Chandler, he is going back to his other businesses and his family and he doing a lot of searching for the answers. And Conor is just being Conor. Conor is a gangster, he is a gangster. He is doing his thing. It's f****d up."

Catch Luke Rockhold's comments on Conor McGregor below (6:22):

Chandler has been patiently waiting for the McGregor fight for almost a year and a half, and it looks like the uncertainties surrounding the event have finally caught up with him.

Earlier this week, in a cryptic post on Instagram, 'Iron' seemingly confirmed that he was leaving his training camp for the event.

However, as of now, the fight is still listed on the UFC website. UFC 303 is scheduled for June 29, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Chael Sonnen gives an "A" to Conor McGregor

While there are still uncertainties about Conor McGregor's fight against Michael Chandler, Chael Sonnen believes it was a great marketing move on the Irishman's part to skip the press conference.

Speaking to Daniel Cormier during a recent episode of Good Guy Bad Guy, the former three-time UFC title challenger claimed that not having a presser might have generated more interest in the fight:

"When everything is done, in hindsight as we call it, not having a press conference created more press than the press conference could've. So at the end of the day, though that was not the designed result, Conor McGregor, once again, from a marketing standpoint gets an.A."

Catch Chael Sonnen's comments on Conor McGregor below (1:16):