Ex-UFC champion isn't sold on Elden Ring movie direction, voices concern over adaptation: "I've never seen a good live action"

During an episode of MMArcade with Jonny Roses, an ex-UFC champion expressed his skepticism about the upcoming live-action Elden Ring movie, an association between Bandai Namco and A24.

While fans are curious to see how the dense and mysterious world unfolds on the big screen, Robert Whittaker is not convinced, citing a poor track record for live-action adaptations, and is critical about how the film will adapt to the source material's narrative style.

Whittaker said:

"I’ll watch it… begrudgingly. Let’s just say the odds aren’t in favor of it being any good. When it comes to live-action video game adaptations, the track record is rough. I've never seen a good one."

Check out Robert Whittaker's comments in the video below (22:01):

Whittaker is preparing to headline UFC on ABC 9 against Reiner de Ridder on July 26, 2025, in Abu Dhabi. Whittaker's last bout against Khamzat Chimaev was a massive setback for him.

Robert Whittaker questions UFC's call for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodríguez rematch

Robert Whittaker believes that after Alexander Volkanovski's dominant performance in UFC 290 against Yair Rodríguez, a rematch between them is not intriguing enough. The former middleweight champion sees little urgency, and the rematch also lacks the momentum that is needed to capture the interest of the fans.

From Whittaker’s perspective, the timing feels off and the stakes unclear, making this booking seem more like a placeholder than a meaningful rivalry renewed.

In the aforementioned video, Whittaker said:

“Mate, no one wants to see this fight. No one. No one was sitting at home thinking, ‘Hey, do you know what fight I want to run back? Volk and Yair’. Not yet anyway because Volk did some good honest work in that first fight, okay, and I thought Yair had a lot to work on from that fight." (3:09)

He added:

“I think a lot of it was mental, but that’s how I walked away from that fight. I thought that fight was very one-sided and I thought he had things to work on.”

