Ex-UFC commentator Mike Goldberg dubs NHL legend Joe Thornton one of the GOATs amid Hall of Fame induction

Former UFC commentator Mike Goldberg recently weighed in and shared his thoughts on Joe Thornton being announced as an inductee into the 2025 Hockey Hall of Fame class. Goldberg expressed his joy for Thornton's upcoming induction and lavished praise on his longtime friend.

Thronton was named to the 2025 Hall of Fame class in his first year of eligibility after a stellar NHL career. Although he never won a Stanley Cup, he was a consistent point producer and regarded as one of the best playmakers of his era. In addition, the NHL legend achieved international success with the Canadian national team and was a member of their 2010 Olympic gold medal winning team.

Following the announcement, Goldberg posted several photos along with a caption on his Instagram account congratulating Thornton on receiving a prestigious honor. The former UFC commentator mentioned that the NHL legend was a great example for aspiring hockey players to emulate both on and off the ice. He wrote:

"Huge congratulations to someone my son and I are truly honored to call our friend. Jumbo Joe - you are the very definition of a Hall of Famer. And for those who only know [Thornton] from the ice - and yes, he's one of the greatest to ever do it - know this: If you want your son or daughter to model themselves after someone, to emulate a personality full of kindness, generosity, joy, and humility... then you want them to be like Jumbo Joe Thornton."

Check out Mike Goldberg's post featuring his comments regarding Joe Thornton below:

Mike Goldberg attended Joe Thornton's San Jose Sharks jersey retirement

Mike Goldberg has been a devoted San Jose Sharks fan and has formed friendships with many former players including Joe Thornton, and attended his jersey retirement ceremony last November.

In an Instagram post, Goldberg mentioned that it was great catching up with Thornton and expressed his gratitude for how the NHL legend has treated him over the years:

"What an absolute honor and a trip down memory lane to be in [San Jose] for Jumbo's jersey retirement! He has always treated us like family! #19 forever!"

Check out Mike Goldberg's post below:

About the author Giancarlo Aulino Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.



In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.



In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).



