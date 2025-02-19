Ex-UFC fighter, champion now in another promotion reacts to Dricus du Plessis laughing off Belal Muhammad's chances in the middleweight division

Dricus du Plessis and Belal Muhammad have been taking shots at each other in an emerging feud. Muhammad has termed the middleweight division one of the "easiest" divisions in the UFC in the aftermatch of du Plessis' second title defense at UFC 312.

Ad

The reigning welterweight champion's comments evoked a sharp response by 'Stillknocks.' A former UFC fighter who now competes in another promotion reacted to du Plessis' comments on Muhammad's potential jump to the middleweight division.

The 31-year-old South African was interviewed by MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, who asked him about Muhammad's desire to switch to the middleweight division. Du Plessis responded to Helwani, saying:

"I like how he acts as if he has a choice to go up to 185, like the UFC will never let him. If he wants to he'll have to vacate his belt and go up to 185 and there's no way they give him a direct title shot. There's now way. The UFC doesn't even like Belal Muhammad so, what makes you think that.... He hasn't even defended his belt once. He's definitely better on Twitter than he is in fights."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments on Belal Muhammad below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The former UFC heavyweight fighter and the reigning BKFC heavyweight champion responded to du Plessis' comments on the post as soon as Helwani posted the excerpt on his X account:

[Screenshot courtesy: @arielhelwani's post on X]

Dricus du Plessis discusses loopholes in Khamzat Chimaev's game with Ariel Helwani

Dricus du Plessis is coming off an impressive title defense over Sean Strickland and is already ready for his next challenge. Khamzat Chimaev has been training his guns at 'Stillknocks' in pursuit of challenging him for the belt.

Ad

Chimaev finished the former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker with a dominant first-round submission at UFC 308. The No. 3 ranked middleweight contender has been actively calling out Du Plessis through his social media accounts. Talking to Ariel Helwani on The Ariel Helwani Show, du Plessis discussed loopholes in Chimaev's game:

"Absolutely, that's the way it goes. He goes for that first round and then he's really hard to deal with in the beginning of the fight but so am I, and once we get there, that's the thing. When you go that hard in Round 2, 3, 4, 5 comes, you still have to be there and I've proven that I'm there in those rounds. So, that is 100% a situation where I see, if he can last that long he has to realize every round is gonna come out, I'm still gonna be there."

Ad

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments on Khamzat Chimaev below (16:57):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.