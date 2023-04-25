Ex-UFC fighter released due to domestic abuse allegations gets finished in round 1 at local MMA fight event

Ex-UFC fighter Luis Peña who was released from the organization due to domestic abuse allegations, lost via submission in Round 1, at the Aries Fight Series in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The Italian-born American fighter, known as 'Violent Bob Ross' due to his uncanny resemblance to the famed painter, faced 10-4 Michael Dufort and lost via guillotine choke in the first round.

Luis Peña fought in the UFC from 2018 to 2021. While in the premier MMA organization, the Italian-born American fighter compiled a decent record of 5-3 in what could have been a burgeoning career for 'Violent Bob Ross'.

However, the domestic violence allegations against him saw his UFC career get cut-short and relegated him to fight in low-tier regional promotions.

Following his UFC stint, 'Violent Bob Ross' went on to fight in organizations such as Titan FC, XMMA and Sparta. While Peña recorded wins in Titan FC, having finished both his opponents in the first round, he didn’t find much success in the other two promotions.

Luis Peña is on a three-fight losing streak, having lost at XMMA, Sparta and most recently the Aries Fight Series. He currently has an overall MMA record of 11-5.

Ex-UFC fighter Luis Peña's UFC run

Luis Peña was a promising prospect in the world’s premier MMA promotion before having his career cut-short in the organization due to domestic violence allegations. 'Violent Bob Ross' broke into the scene on The Ultimate Fighter 27, having won his first fight in the series against Jose Martinez before being sidelined due to an injury.

Peña was a promising enough prospect for Dana White to grant him a fight in the season finale. In the TUF 27 finale, he faced Irish fighter Richie Smullen and finished him via guillotine choke in the first round.

Following his debut win, 'Violent Bob Ross' was booked against TUF 27 winner Michael Trizano. The fight was competitive, but Peña suffered his first professional loss to 'The Lone Wolf' via split decision.

Luis Peña recorded wins in his next two fights, winning a decision against Steven Peterson and securing a third-round finish against Matt Wiman. He lost his subsequent bout to Matt Frevola via split decision.

In his next three fights, Luis Peña compiled a 2-1 record. While he recorded decision wins against Steve Garcia and Alexander Munhoz, he was finished for the first time in his career against Khama Worthy. Worthy became the first man to finish 'Violent Bob Ross' in the latter's professional career.

