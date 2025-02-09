Ex-UFC fighter shares one-word answer after GFL asks fans to play matchmaker for Dillon Danis' potential debut in the promotion

In a move that’s stirred up plenty of chatter online, the Global Fight League (GFL) has recently asked fans to play matchmaker for Dillon Danis’ potential debut in the promotion. The invitation comes as anticipation builds for the retired submission grappler and mixed martial artist’s transition into the welterweight division under GFL.

Danis, known for his stint in Bellator MMA and as part of Conor McGregor’s training team, has built a reputation as a fierce competitor with a dynamic ground game. His accomplishments in various promotions have earned him respect among fight fans, and his signing with GFL has only increased the buzz about his next chapter in combat sports.

Check out GFL's X post below:

In response to GFL’s post, former UFC fighter Derek Brunson shared his one-word suggestion and wrote:

“Ferguson!”

Brunson's suggestion referred to Tony Ferguson, who recently parted ways with UFC and joined GFL. The 40-year-old held a record of 15-9, and was on an eight-fight losing skid. His recent bout resulted in a submission loss to Michael Chiesa in August 2024.

Dillon Danis' take on Sean Strickland's fighting style post UFC 312

Dillon Danis recently ignited a debate within the MMA community with his remarks about Sean Strickland's fighting style.

Strickland faced Dricus Du Plessis in a middleweight title rematch at UFC 312, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss. 'Tarzan' had lost his title after losing to 'Stillknocks' at UFC 297 in January 2024. He then secured a victory over Paulo Costa at UFC 302 to stake a claim for a rematch.

In a recent social media post, Danis commented on the contrast between Strickland's persona and his in-ring approach, stating:

"The way Strickland talks and the way he fights doesn’t go together."

