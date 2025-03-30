Ex-UFC star has hilarious four-word reaction as fan shares Drew Dober's record after the lightweight posed for a picture with him back in June 2024

Drew Dober has slumped to three straight defeats for the first time in his professional career following UFC Mexico City on March 29. Dober faced off against Manuel Torres in the co-main event of the card, where the Mexican secured a TKO win in Round 1.

A fan of Dober's, who took a picture with the lightweight contender in June 2024, took to X following the result to state that the American had lost both fights since they took a picture together. The fan, @quisqueyanoMMA, pondered on whether or not he had cursed the Nebraska native.

Former UFC star and middleweight contender Derek Brunson reacted to the fan's ponderance with a hilarious four-word response. Following UFC Mexico City, @quisqueyanoMMA wrote on X:

"Drew Dober 0-2 since I took this picture with him. Am I cursed chat?"

Check out the fan's post below:

Brunson responded to the fan by commenting:

"Stay away from me 😂"

Check out Derek Brunson's response below:

Dober is one of the lightweight division's mainstays, having competed under the UFC banner at 155 pounds since 2014. He holds the record for most KO wins in the division alongside Dustin Poirier, and has built himself into a fan-favorite in the division.

Manuel Torres addresses controversy surrounding Drew Dober stoppage at UFC Mexico City

Manuel Torres bounced back from the first loss of his promotional career, at Noche UFC 306, with a sensational first-round TKO win over Drew Dober. The pair met in the co-main event of UFC Mexico City, where Torres was able to secure a victory in front of his home fans.

However, MMA fans were concerned with the late nature of referee Mike Beltran's stoppage. Many felt that Dober was hit with too many unanswered strikes before the referee intervened and stopped the fight.

Torres addressed the controversy during his post-fight press conference, where he said:

"If you look at the replay, I was watching the referee, to say to him, 'I'm [doing] a lot of damage to my opponent.' But he didn't stop the fight. So, I'm a professional, so I keep doing it. But yeah, of course, I feel that my opponent was little down even before the stoppage."

Check out Manuel Torres' comments below:

