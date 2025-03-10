Ex-UFC star laments Jalin Turner's "brutal" decline over the last 5 fights, highlights that Renato Moicano moment

Jalin Turner's UFC 313 outing against Ignacio Bahamondes did not go according to plan. Now, a former UFC middleweight has taken to X/Twitter to share his thoughts on Turner's recent string of performances, which he believes is pointing to a decline for a fighter that's still just 29 years old.

Nevertheless, Derek Brunson believes that the lightweight power-puncher's latest rough patch is worthy of analysis. At the onset of his bout with Bahamondes, Turner seemed to be the sharper fighter on the feet. Soon enough, he had scored a takedown, but that was the beginning of the end.

"Turner's last 5 fights! 2 split-decision losses to 2 ranked guys and 1 guy (who just fought for the title) he almost finished but tried to do the walk-off KO and ended up losing. BRUTAL"

The losses Turner has suffered aren't necessarily poor. They don't make him seem like a subpar fighter from a skill standpoint. They are almost always either closely-contested wars that be scored for anyone or it's a lapse in judgment during a fight he was clearly winning.

His fight IQ is the true culprit behind his losses, as he remains a well of potential. After all, he did, as Brunson pointed out, nearly knock out former lightweight title challenger Renato Moicano. In fact, he would have won the bout had he not walked off after dropping him, incorrectly assuming Moicano was out cold.

Jalin Turner seems to have retired following his UFC 313 loss

The submission loss to Ignacio Bahamondes, a lifelong striker from a kickboxing family, was a bitter pill for Jalin Turner to swallow. So bitter that he is said to have the sudden decision to retire from MMA.

"I was already entertaining the thought, retiring at UFC 300. Took a little bit of time off, kept training, trying to get my mind right, just focus on my mental health. It's hard, man. Fighting's hard. I've been doing it for 12 years and you either got to be all in or not. And being in there now, I wasn't fully all in as I thought I would be."

Check out Jalin Turner explanation his retirement decision:

If this is indeed the last time fans see Turner fight, it makes for a deflating end to a once exciting lightweight prospect.

