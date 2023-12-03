"I don’t know what to call it” - Jalin Turner left puzzled by late stoppage in his KO win over Bobby Green 

Jalin Turner bounced back from two consecutive defeats with a superb KO victory over Bobby Green at UFC Austin this weekend.

'The Tarantula' accepted the bout on short notice after Green's original opponent, Dan Hooker, was forced out of the contest due to injury.

Turner did not appear affected by his grueling weight cut to make 156 pounds and began asserting his dominance in the fight from the opening bell. After initially trading blows on the feet in Round 1, he landed a crisp right hand that wobbled Green badly.

'The Tarantula' then followed up with punches that seemed to have knocked 'King' out. But the referee did not intervene, and Turner unloaded a barrage of strikes to a defenseless Green, much to the dismay of commentators and fans.

During the post-fight press conference, Jalin Turner was asked to share his thoughts on the late stoppage. The lightweight contender did not hide his confusion at the referee's decision-making and said:

"The ref, he just didn't see... I don't know, bro. I don't know what to call it. He was waiting until Bobby was out... Bobby's a really tough fighter. When I was punching him, he was defending, he was moving. He was still a bit coherent, and I was like, 'Maybe this should be stopped, maybe not.' And I'm not gonna stop until you pull me off."

Watch the video below from 2:30:

Bobby Green shares first statement following brutal KO loss to Jalin Turner

Bobby Green's loss to Jalin Turner at UFC Austin was his first defeat of 2023.

Turner replaced Dan Hooker last week after the Kiwi broke his arm in preparation for his bout with Green. 'The Tarantula' had previously said that he would not be interested in a fight with 'King' due to both men being from California.

However, Turner stated that after initially turning down a clash with Green, a second phone call from the UFC brass changed his mind.

Despite his lack of eagerness to compete against 'King', Jalin Turner delivered a stunning finish to close out 2023 on a high. Bobby Green has now shared a statement following his KO loss, where he said:

"I just wanna show people [that] you've got to keep it G when you win, [and] you've got to keep it G when you lose. Shout out to Jalin, you did your thing brother, I'm so happy for you. It means the world that you stepped up on short notice..."

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet