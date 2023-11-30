"I didn’t have a choice” - Jalin Turner alludes to being forced to accept Bobby Green clash at UFC Austin 

Jalin Turner and Bobby Green are set to clash in the co-main event of UFC Austin this weekend.

'King' was initially scheduled to go to war against Dan Hooker in a five-rounder, but the Kiwi suffered a broken arm in training last week, which has ruled him out. Turner accepted the clash on six days' notice and, during his recent pre-fight press conference, appeared to hint that the UFC brass may have pushed him to say yes to the bout.

During media day, 'The Tarantula' was asked why he accepted a short-notice clash with Bobby Green and replied:

"Feeling like I didn't have a choice not to take it."

The lightweight contender stated that he initially turned down the fight against 'King' but received a second phone call from UFC management that changed his mind.

Being one of the largest lightweights on the roster, Jalin Turner is known for having difficulty making the 156-pound limit. He missed weight in his previous fight against Dan Hooker and will have a tough weight cut ahead of him this weekend given his lack of preparation time.

Dan Hooker fires jab at Jalin Turner online ahead of UFC Austin clash with Bobby Green

Dan Hooker and Bobby Green were scheduled to face off in a five-round clash at UFC Austin this weekend. But after re-breaking the arm he injured in his war with Jalin Turner at UFC 290, 'The Hangman' was forced to withdraw from his anticipated bout with 'King'.

Turner has stepped up to replace his former opponent against Green, and during media day, the lightweight welcomed a rematch against Hooker next year. 'The Tarantula' identified UFC 300 as the potential fight date, saying this:

"I'm not trying to look too far into the future but I know Hooker said he wanted to fight on UFC 300. So we can get that, run that back. I think everybody would like that..."

Dan Hooker came across Turner's comments on X and shared the following response:

"Make weight"

