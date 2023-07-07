BREAKING: Jalin Turner fined 20% of purse after weight miss at UFC 290 weigh-ins

UFC lightweight contender Jalin Turner was unable to meet the weight requirement for his scheduled fight against Dan Hooker at UFC 290 weigh-ins.

During the official weigh-ins at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, all 27 fighters for the UFC 290 event successfully made weight except Jalin Turner. 'The Tarantula' exceeded the non-title lightweight limit by tipping the scales at 158 lbs, two pounds over the allowed weight.

Despite this, his scheduled bout with Hooker will proceed as planned, but Turner will face a 20% fine of his fight purse as a consequence.

The highly anticipated featherweight title fight between 145-pound kingpin Alexander Volkanovski and interim champ Yair Rodriguez will take center stage at UFC 290. Volkanovski was the first to weigh in, at 144.5 pounds, while Rodriguez weighed in at the championship limit of 145 pounds.

In the co-main event, flyweight titleholder Brandon Moreno will make his first defense of his second reign as champion in a rematch against Alexandre Pantoja. Both fighters successfully weighed in at the flyweight limit of 125 pounds.

