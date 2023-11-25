"My hunger to compete got the best of me” - Dan Hooker calls his injury a ‘wake up call’ and pens a reflective message to fans after breaking his arm

Dan Hooker was scheduled to take on Bobby Green in the co-main event of UFC Austin next weekend in a clash that had fans very excited, so much so that the bout was even made a five-rounder.

Both lightweights are known for their all-action styles, and many expected their clash to be a thrilling stand-up contest. But several days ago, 'The Hangman' announced that he would withdraw from the bout due to injury.

Hooker broke his arm during sparring in preparation for his bout with Green and has now penned a reflective letter to fans about his injury. Having re-fractured his arm in the same place he broke it against Jalin Turner at UFC 290, Hooker admitted that he may have returned to training too hastily.

Known as one of the toughest men in a sport filled with hardened individuals, 'The Hangman' is no stranger to pain. The lightweight contender opened up about the lessons his recent injury had taught him as he took to Instagram and wrote this:

"My hunger to compete got the best of me. I was too eager to fight under the lights again and put on a show that would be remembered. I broke my arm sparring this week in the same place as last time. Surgeon tells me the bone had never fused properly. Have surgery this week to inject bone marrow into my arm and ensure full strength. "

Dan Hooker continued:

"Wake up call to take better care of myself and recover properly before getting back to action. Every set back in this game is an opportunity to learn and grow. Small potatoes in the grand scheme of things. I’ll be back at 💯 before you know it."

Dan Hooker has a return date in mind after breaking his arm ahead of Bobby Green clash

Dan Hooker and Bobby Green were scheduled to go to war over five rounds in the co-main event of UFC Austin, set to take place next weekend.

With 'The Hangman' suffering an injury that has forced him out of the contest, the man who previously faced Hooker, Jalin Turner, will step up to face Green on short notice.

Given the severity of his injury, the Kiwi is expected to be out for several months, but he has already eyed a return date in 2024. During a recent interview with Submission Radio, Dan Hooker stated that UFC 300 was his ideal comeback date, saying this:

"I'll be back. UFC 300 is in five months, that's a good target... UFC 300 in five months, speaking with the surgeon, that's a comfortable target for three months of rehab and a training camp. So onto the future."

