"HOLY BANGER" - Jalin Turner announced as Dan Hooker's replacement for Bobby Green fight, fans excited

The first UFC event of December should’ve featured a co-headliner lightweight bout between No.13 ranked Bobby Green and No.9 Dan Hooker.

Earlier this week, however, it was announced that Hooker was forced to withdraw from the fight due to an injury sustained in training, leaving Bobby Green without a foe.

‘The Hangman’ stated that he’d suffered a broken arm in training and admitted that he probably came back too quickly from a previous arm injury.

Bobby Green, unsurprisingly, was quick to issue a statement suggesting he was looking for a “gangster” opponent on short notice.

It has now been announced on X by journalist Marcel Dorff that the “gangster” Green has been looking for has been found in the form of No.12 ranked Jalin Turner.

Unsurprisingly, this exciting-sounding bout has been met with a positive response from observers on social media.

@ALDEN_117 had a simple statement, while @BobbyCeelogreen used an old ‘Rampage’ Jackson quote to sum up his excitement.

“HOLY BANGER”

“Black on black violence can’t be mad at that”

@combatconvos labeled Green's choice of opponent as “amazing,” while @FightAlchemmy called it “sick.”

“Amazing replacement”

“Sick fight.”

@j_burm9 and @wildmont1 both suggested they’d be favoring Turner to win.

“jalin should win”

“RIP Bobby damn it was a good run”

However, a number of fans, including @aldairxd_04, @mmmanews710 and @poatanglazer suggested Turner might struggle to hit the 155lbs lightweight limit on such short notice.

“Could Jalin make weight?”

“165 or 170, no way turner making 155 on a weeks notice”

“Jalin Turner is 100% missing weight”

Fans comment on the upcoming Green vs. Turner fight

Bobby Green vs. Jalin Turner: Is ‘The Tarantula’ a tougher opponent for ‘King’ than Dan Hooker?

Today it has been announced that Jalin Turner will be replacing Dan Hooker against Bobby Green in the co-headliner of the UFC Fight Night event on December 3.

With that considered, will ‘The Tarantula’ be a tougher opponent for ‘King’ than Hooker would’ve been? It’s a fair question to ask.

Interestingly, though, Turner and Hooker actually fought one another at UFC 290 in July, and ‘The Hangman’ came away with a split decision win.

However, the bout saw Hooker badly hurt and cut at points, and he was forced to come from behind and rally to win, impressing fans and his fellow fighters alike.

Given how hard Turner pushed Hooker, it seems likely that he could be an equally difficult opponent for Bobby Green, too.