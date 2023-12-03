MMA
  • "THAT KNEE WAS CRAZY!" - UFC world stunned as Arman Tsarukyan flatlines Beneil Dariush in just 64 seconds

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Dec 03, 2023 04:22 GMT
Beneil Dariush and Arman Tsarukyan (left) Arman Tsarukyan (right) [Image courtesy @ufc on Instagram @SpinninBackfist on X]
Surging lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan made his mark at UFC Austin with a dominant first-round knockout win over No. 4 ranked Beneil Dariush.

The finish came at the 1:04 minute mark as 'Ahalkalakets' dropped the American with a quick combo, starting with a knee strike to the head followed by a right hand.

Thereafter, the Russian closed out the show with a series of ground strikes, leaving his opponent out cold.

Naturally, the fighting world was stunned to see the 27-year-old make a light work of a credible contender like Dariush, with many taking to social media to express their opinions on the knockout.

Check out a few reactions below:

Former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns wrote:

"Wow, @ArmanUfc is a problem. I want to see that rematch with Islam [Makhachev]. #UFCAustin"

Former UFC women's featherweight title challenger Megan Anderson said:

"Oh. My. Goodness!! 😳 Arman Tsarukyan, ladies and gentlemen. 👏🏻👏🏻 No. 1 contender fight next?! #UFCAustin"

Here are the fan reactions:

"Not going to happen, but I certainly wouldn't be mad if Arman Tsarukyan jumped the queue for the next title shot. #UFCAustin"
"Damn, that was some Mortal Kombat combo."
"My favorite fraud checker ever"
"THAT KNEE WAS CRAZY!"
"The real deal. I can see him being champ whenever Islam leaves."
Reaction screenshots via X
Reaction screenshots via X

Arman Tsarukyan calls for a title fight following win at UFC Austin

With his UFC Austin win against Beneil Dariush, Tsarukyan is on a three-fight win streak, and the Russian believes he deserves a title fight in his next outing.

During his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, Tsarukyan promised to capture the lightweight gold, saying:

"Hopefully, [the] next fight is going to be for the title. If not, [it] doesn't matter, [I'll do] one more fight and [then] the next one, and I'm going to be a champion, trust me guys."

Catch Tsarukyan's comments below (1:23):

Edited by Tejas Rathi
