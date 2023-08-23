UFC superstar Conor McGregor’s 2017 boxing match with Floyd Mayweather is widely regarded as one of the biggest in combat sports history.

McGregor, who held both the UFC featherweight and lightweight titles at the time, stepped into the boxing ring for the first time to face ‘Money’. Mayweather, meanwhile, had essentially retired with a record of 49-0 after beating Andre Berto two years prior.

The bout proved to be more competitive than some had imagined, as Mayweather eventually finished ‘The Notorious’ via tenth-round TKO.

With a reported 4.3 million buys on pay-per-view, though, ‘The Money Fight’ became one of the most lucrative events in combat sports history, making both men substantially richer.

Since the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather fight, many other bouts have been compared to it, including the upcoming clash between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury. This bout also pits an MMA champion against a boxing champion in the boxing ring.

This week, though, multi-division boxing champion Claressa Shields has suggested that a rematch with her rival Savannah Marshall, albeit in the MMA arena, could be as big as ‘The Money Fight’.

Shields, regarded as the ‘GWOAT’ (greatest woman of all time), defeated Marshall in a boxing match in October 2022. However, she is just 1-1 in MMA, most recently competing under the PFL banner.

Marshall, however, has never competed in MMA but has just signed with the PFL.

Whether this fight goes ahead – and how big it turns out to be – remains to be seen. One person who clearly doesn’t buy into it being as big as McGregor vs. Mayweather, though, is former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till.

‘The Gorilla’ tweeted in reply to Shields with a simple, yet brutal series of emojis.

Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall: What did Conor McGregor say about this fight?

Claressa Shields has compared her potential MMA fight with boxing rival Savannah Marshall to Conor McGregor’s 2017 mega-fight with Floyd Mayweather.

However, has ‘The Notorious’ ever interacted with ‘The GWOAT’? The answer, actually, is yes.

Following Shields’ win over Marshall in the boxing ring last year, a Twitter user posted to praise Shields’ abilities, comparing her accuracy and precision with Mayweather.

McGregor quickly jumped in on the discussion, claiming that Shields in fact had “way more venom” in her punches than Mayweather – and then claimed that if they were to rematch, he would “end Floyd”.

