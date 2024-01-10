Ex-UFC star Mark Hunt alleges multi-million dollar bribe to throw a fight in Australia

Mark Hunt recently made a startling revelation, alleging to have received a very lucrative offer to purposely throw a fight.

The ex-UFC star recalled that there had been a bout presented to him that would see him take a dive, but he declined to do so. During his appearance on today's episode of The MMA Hour, 'The Super Samoan' revealed that he was offered a multi-million dollar figure if he went along with it, but mentioned that he was strongly against it because it went against his morals and character.

Hunt said:

"I was offered three or four million dollars to take a dive in a fight here in Australia and I said, 'Are you serious?' I said, 'No!' cause that's just not me. Although I could have done with the money - I was kind of going through some hard times...I could've done with three or four million dollars, that's just not my character, that's just not me."

The former UFC heavyweight brought up that fixed outcomes in fights are unfortunately prevalent in MMA. He mentioned that he was shocked and blown away when he was asked if he'd be interested in doing so, saying:

"It blew my fu**ing mind. It blew my fu**ing head right off my fu**ing shoulders. And I'm like, 'Holy sh*t. How does it work?'...Anyway, I just left it in the past and this kind of negative sh*t. But, it's real."

It remains unclear as to who Hunt was asked to take a dive for and which promotion he was referring to.

Mark Hunt praises Francis Ngannou for transition to boxing

Mark Hunt had a lot of praise for Francis Ngannou for proving that fighters can still attain success and lucrative paydays outside of the UFC.

While speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, 'The Super Samoan' noted that the former UFC heavyweight champion has done an excellent job in creating opportunities for himself and getting paid what he feels he is worth, saying:

"It's awesome to see Francis [Ngannou] doing what he's doing, backing himself and go and get paid properly...I mean, in the end what fighting is about to be honest, it's about making money and being able to make the right opportunities...He's done really well."

Watch Mark Hunt's comments on Ngannou below:

