Ex-UFC star offers surprise weed theory to explain Ryan Garcia's recent "mania" in wake of NSAC's mental health evaluation request  

Ryan Garcia has been on erratic behavior lately. Ever since his fight against Devin Haney was announced, 'KingRy' has often put out seemingly bizarre content on social media. A former UFC star has now offered weed usage as a possible reason for Garcia's behavior.

The past week, the 25-year-old boxer took to X to post a video criticizing the NSAC for demanding him to go through a mental health evaluation before his fight against 'The Dream'.

In the video, Garcia threatened legal action against the commission. The young pugilist also touched upon his marijuana usage, claiming that his therapist had recommended it.

However, former UFC star Jake Shields believes the NSAC's request comes as a good measure. Shields is convinced that Garcia's recent odd behavior is a consequence of his marijuana use. In a post on X, Shields wrote:

"I'm not defending NSAC, but Ryan Garcia is almost certainly getting manic due to smoking weed. This is something I thought wasn't real until I saw it happened to two friends. When they stopped smoking, the mania went away, and when they started again, it returned."

The 45-year-old elaborated that people who are under the influence of the herb refrain from addressing the issue until they are institutionalized.

Ryan Garcia accuses 'The Weeknd' of satanic rituals

The latest target of Ryan Garcia's erratic outbursts involves Canadian singer and songwriter Abel Tesfaye, aka 'The Weeknd'. In a recent post on X, the boxing star accused the singer of satanic rituals.

Garcia asked the musician to repent after sharing a video speculating that satanic themes were predominant in Tesfaye's music videos. He wrote:

"They tell you to your face! That's why he had satanic rituals at his concerts. I was there, and he lost his voice because I was rebuking it in the name of Jesus! ALL PRAISE TO JESUS. There is hope for Abel. Just repent and understand you can't actually sell something that was never yours, to begin with. IT'S GOD's because he created you so you can still be with Christ."

