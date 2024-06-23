Ex-UFC star Paige VanZant says fighting now a "part-time hobby" as OnlyF**s career funds lavish lifestyle

  • home icon
By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Jun 23, 2024 14:17 GMT
Paige VanZant claims fighting is now a part-time job for her due to OnlyF**s earnings [Image Courtesy: @paigevanzant via X/Twitter]

Paige VanZant had a recent sitdown with TMZ, during which she claimed she no longer intends to pursue fighting as a full-time career: a decision owed to the amount of money she has made as an OnlyF**s model. While she will remain in combat sports, it will only be in a part-time capacity.

Whether she stays true to her words remains to be seen. However, VanZant appears content with the direction her professional life has taken, as her OnlyF**s has afforded her a lifestyle of luxury that fighting never could. The realization occurred to her during a sparring session at a gym.

"There is a big part of me who has taken a step back from training and for fights and stuff. I went to the gym the other day and I was sparring and I was just exhausted. I had sparred six really hard rounds."
This drew a comment from the gym owner, which gave the ex-UFC fighter an epiphany about her professional life, which she disclosed to TMZ.

"The gym owner comes over. He's like, 'You really picked a hell of a part-time job.' And I was like, 'You know, fighting, I have to understand now is, it's just a hobby. It's my part-time job. And now I have to realize that OnlyF**s, this is what's providing everything for me. It's worth it."

Check out Paige VanZant talk about her career path change:

This isn't the first time that VanZant has spoken positively about her income from OnlyF**s, claiming to have earned far more than she ever did as a UFC fighter.

Despite combat sports being her part-time job, Paige VanZant signed with Power Slap

Paige VanZant seems determined to compete in as many combat sports as she can. She has been a mixed martial artist, bare-knuckle boxer, professional boxer, and professional wrestler, the latter of which falls more under sports entertainment than an actual competitive sport. Now, VanZant is set to become a slap fighter.

She has signed with Power Slap, with a debut scheduled for next Friday on June 28. She faces winless slap-fighting newcomer Christine Wolmarans, with '12 Gauge' herself still searching for her first win in any combat sport since 2019.

