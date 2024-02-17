Ex-UFC star Paige VanZant shares NSFW story about "most embarrassing" moment of her life

Former UFC flyweight Paige VanZant shared an embarrassing story with her husband on their podcast A Kickass Love Story.

VanZant narrated that the incident took place when she was away from her husband, former Bellator fighter Austin Vanderford. She meant to send him an intimate video of herself but was caught up in between errands.

“I don’t know. We were apart for some reason, you may have been away on your Bellator trip. I don’t know. We were not together. So I filmed a sexy little video for you of me like pulling my top up… So I filmed the video. But then I had to run errands, like rushing all over the place. I go to the bank. I’m in line at the bank and I’m like, okay, I’m gonna be here for a while and send this to my husband. Like a little teaser.”

VanZant accidentally sent the video to Vanderford's mother but salvaged it by coming clean to her.

“Press send, go up to the bank teller, do whatever I need to do. Get out to the car. I sent the video to your mother. And I had to immediately… [This was before the iPhone update of unsend] Yes, you could not unsend. So I had to text her and say like, do not open that. That was meant for Austin. I don’t know how I accidentally sent it to her. I don’t know, like I don’t know. But I did and I had to tell her, please do not watch that. And then she was so nice. I don’t know if she watched it or not. I don’t know if she would tell me. But she thought it was hilarious.”

Check out Paige VanZant's comments below:

Paige VanZant reveals her next fight will be a boxing match

Paige VanZant last competed professionally at Bare Knuckle in 2021. She has dabbled in professional wrestling, making multiple appearances for All Elite Wrestling.

In a recent episode of her podcast, '12 Gauge' revealed that she was offered a fight by her manager and that she has accepted it. She did not divulge any further details about her opponent but mentioned that a potential date between May and June is likely.

“I got offered a fight. A boxing match, and I took it. I don’t know if I can give all the details, I haven’t signed a contract yet. I accepted the fight. I was just really excited... I heard both dates, so once I have the full information, we’ll be able to release it on the podcast.”

Check out Paige VanZant's full comments below (11:08):