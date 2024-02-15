Paige VanZant announces next fight details with tentative timeline - "The opportunity was really cool"

Paige VanZant's next fight date has just been announced, to a degree. However, it will not be mixed martial arts that she will return to. Instead, '12 Gauge' is aiming for a boxing match against an, as-of-yet, unidentified foe.

Despite previously alluding to her eventual return taking place in a bare-knuckle boxing setting, she has opted for a return in the square circle of traditional boxing with gloves and all. On episode #13 of her A Kickass Love Story podcast with her husband Austin Vanderford, she disclosed her fight plans.

"Hell yeah, I'll get one more fight in before I turn 30, because I turn 30, March 26. So I told my manager 'F**k yeah, I'll take it.' I'll get back into boxing. I was just really excited. The opportunity was really cool. So I was, like, perfect, eight-week camp, I don't have that long to stress or overthink, or anything like that, so I was, like, that’s perfect. It turns out it's not going to be March 23."

Despite her initial plans for a fight return prior to her 30th birthday, VanZant was ultimately forced to surrender to either a May or June date.

"After I accepted it, they were like, 'Okay, you know what? We're going to actually move it to, I think, June.' No, May. Yeah, May or June. We heard both dates. I heard both dates, so once I have the full information, we'll be able to release it on the podcast, of course. But I accepted a boxing match. That'll be my next fight."

Despite her ample combat sports experience, VanZant has never actually competed in professional boxing, and her bare-knuckle record sits at a disappointing 0–2, with unanimous decision losses to Rachael Ostovich and her first BKFC foe, Britain Hart.

How many UFC champions has Paige VanZant fought?

Paige VanZant's UFC tenure got off to a successful start, as she scored four consecutive wins before being matched up with future women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas. In what turned out to be a humbling beating as opposed to a star-making performance, she was submitted in round five.

It remains her only fight against an opponent who has held UFC gold. Following the loss to Namajunas, VanZant found herself on a rough patch, going 2–3 in her next five fights before parting ways with the promotion.