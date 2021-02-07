Paige VanZant shares post-fight damage picture after losing on her BKFC debut

Paige VanZant has shared a post-fight damage picture after losing on her BKFC debut.

Additionally, Paige VanZant also issued a few statements regarding her BKFC debut. In the posts that she’s put forth on her Instagram account after the fight, VanZant has suggested that she’s primed to continue her bare-knuckle boxing career in the BKFC.

Paige VanZant thanked her husband, Bellator MMA fighter Austin Vanderford, as well as her team for their support. VanZant’s statements issued via Instagram read as follows:

“Humble in victory. Humble in defeat.”

“The greatest test of courage on earth is to bear our defeat without losing heart. Last night I told my husband I didn’t want to fight any more. But as soon as the words left my lips I knew that wasn’t true. I’m a fighter. This is what I live for. Losers quit when they fail, winners fail until they succeed. That fight last night was a good learning experience for me. The timing and distance took a little bit to figure out. But I felt my last round was my best round and I’m going to build off of that! I’m thankful to fight for the best team in the world and we are going to go back and fix our mistakes. Thank you to Britain for competing last night and congrats on victory! I’m also confident we will cross paths again.”

“I’m not going anywhere boss!!!! @bareknucklefc”

“Ok, last post for today. I love this man more then anything on earth. Thank you so much for constantly supporting me and reminding me who the f*ck I am. I am Paige Mother F*cking Vanzant. I don’t quit when sh*t get tough. I’m in this for the long haul and I don’t give a f*ck what any of you have to say about it. Xoxoxoxo - FORVER PVZ”

Britain Hart vs. Paige VanZant capped off an entertaining night of bare-knuckle boxing at BKFC KnuckleMania

Britain Hart (left); Paige VanZant (right)

Paige VanZant’s most recent MMA fight transpired at UFC 251 in July 2020. The battle witnessed Paige VanZant take on Amanda Ribas who ended up defeating VanZant via first-round submission. Following this defeat, VanZant parted ways with the UFC and signed a multi-fight deal with bare-knuckle boxing organization BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship).

The path to Paige VanZant’s debut in the sport of bare-knuckle boxing was chronicled on the Road to KnuckleMania series posted on the official BKFC YouTube channel. The series’ episodes featured Paige VanZant and Britain Hart, the fighter whom VanZant was set to face at BKFC KnuckleMania.

The vast majority of combat sports fans and experts noted that Paige VanZant’s bare-knuckle boxing debut is one of the most high-profile and talked-about transitions from the sport of MMA to bare-knuckle boxing thus far.

Needless to say, the stakes were high as VanZant looked to make a statement in her first fight for the BKFC organization and her debut in the sport of bare-knuckle boxing.

Similarly, Paige VanZant’s opponent Britain Hart also seemed ready to shine at BKFC KnuckleMania. The two fighters were accorded the main event spot on the BKFC KnuckleMania fight card. The event took place at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida, on February 5th, 2021.

After several other exciting fights – including fights that featured fan-favorites like former UFC fighter Chris Leben, Johnny Bedford, and Dat Nguyen – the BKFC main event lived up to the hype.

In what many are hailing as one of the best bare-knuckle boxing fights of 2021, Paige VanZant and Britain Hart went to war for five hard-fought rounds. Hart seemed to have the edge in the earlier rounds, whereas VanZant came on strong later in the fight.

In the end, Britain Hart was awarded the unanimous decision victory over Paige VanZant. Hart has now called for a title shot, whereas VanZant has reiterated that she intends to continue fighting her way to the top in the BKFC.