Ex-UFC star Rachael Ostovich tests her power on punching bag after announcing pregnancy with nude photoshoot in February

Rachael Ostovich recently tested where she's at with her power as she worked on her combinations on her punching bag after announcing her pregnancy with a nude photoshoot this past February.

Despite her pregnancy, the ex-UFC star-turned-BKFC fighter isn't refraining from working on her striking and timing. She uploaded a video to her Instagram account along with a caption mentioning that she didn't want to wait any longer to use the special punching bag she purchased. She wrote:

"Like what?! Third trimester ain't stopping me. Lol I'm sure Miss. Dovey Girl is having the time of her life in there. Lol [laughing emoji]. Having fun with this new water punching bag I purchased. I couldn't wait til later. Hehe."

Check out Rachael Ostovich's video below:

Ostovich noted that she is in her third trimester, which means that she is in the final stage of her pregnancy. She hit the punching with no gloves on and mentioned that it is helpful for bare-knuckle boxing training. She wrote:

"Tip: Punch it [the bag] bare knuckle to build tolerance. Feels the closest to punching a real person. Did this a lot to get ready for my last BKFC fight. Highly recommend."

Based on the information, the video is more impressive because being at that stage of her pregnancy has likely forced her to make adjustments in how she trains at the moment.

How long did Rachael Ostovich compete in combat sports?

Despite not having a winning record, Rachael Ostovich competed in major promotions for the majority of her career.

The Hawaiian began her career in 2014 and after improving to 2-1, joined Invicta FC the following year. Although she went 1-2 in the promotion, she got on the UFC's radar and was a contestant on 'The Ultimate Fighter'.

Following her stint on 'TUF', Ostovich earned a UFC contract and would spend three years in the promotion. Her release from the MMA leader wasn't the end of her combat sports career as she went on to compete in BKFC in 2021, where she avenged her loss to Paige VanZant by earning both a unanimous decision win and Fight of the Night.

Check out the promo trailer for BKFC 19 below:

