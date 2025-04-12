Ex-UFC star shares four-word reaction after Jason Miller predicts Ilia Topuria would be folded like a "Christmas present' if he moves up weight class

Jason Miller doubts Ilia Topuria’s chances of survival in the UFC lightweight division. Miller’s comments sparked a reaction from the former UFC veteran.

Topuria vacated his featherweight strap in pursuit of the lightweight gold. Although, his next opponent is yet to be finalized, the Georgian-Spaniard wants to battle champion Islam Makhachev.

In a recent episode of the JAXXON PODCAST, Miller talked about Topuria's move to the 155-pound division. He said:

"That’s weird. Ilia Topuria, go ahead and cancel his cheque right. Put his title in the... And now he's trying to move up. Why? You going to fight that guy? Yeah right. Alright. Let’s see. He is very confident. I love Topuria… I think if he goes up a weight class, it’s gonna be a problem. He’s gonna get wrapped up like a fu**ing Christmas present... Topuria is not as big."

Check out Jason Miller's comments below:

Derek Brunson reacted to Miller's comments and tweeted:

"Spot on by Mayhem"

Check out Derek Brunson's comment below:

Notably, Miller also opined that Topuria doesn’t have enough tools to beat the Dagestani champion, and his striking might not be as effective against Makhachev.

Paddy Pimblett is confident about beating Ilia Topuria in a potential bout

MMA fans are aware of Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria's history of animosity. Recently, 'The Baddy' criticised Topuria’s updated moniker. During his interaction on the FULL SEND PODCAST, Pimblett also claimed that he would either knock out or submit 'La Leyenda.'

"That is what he should have changed his name to. He has changed his nickname to a s**t nickname, hasn't he? Like Legend or something... He is small... I'll kick him up and down the octagon, and I'll either knock him out or submit him. Like, that fight's there down the line."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below (5:42):

Pimblett will battle Michael Chandler at UFC 314 in a co-main event lightweight clash.

