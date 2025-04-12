UFC 314: Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett: Live round-by-round updates

A lightweight clash between Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett will serve as co-main event at UFC 314 later this evening (April 12) at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

Ad

Chandler (23-9) is perhaps the most entertaining fighter in all of MMA and a true superstar of the sport. His exploits in Bellator and adrenaline-raising performances in the UFC have made him a true fan favorite.

'Iron' possesses an explosive style and he has dynamite in his hand capable of shutting the lights out of any lightweight on the planet. However, at 38 years old, the Missouri man seems to be on the latter end of his career.

Ad

Trending

He is 1-4 in his last five and is currently on a two-fight skid. After getting dominated on the ground by Charles Oliveira last year, many also believe the former NCAA Division I star's wrestling is not as sharp as it once used to be.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Pimblett (22-3) believes that wrestling is not the only attribute, 'Iron' lost, but also his explosiveness that once made him a knock-out threat on the feet. The Englishman believes he will finish Chandler this weekend.

Ad

'The Baddy' is on a dream run in the UFC, the Scouser is undefeated in the promotion, most recently submitting King Green in the first round at UFC 304.

Pimblett will enter the fight as a -148 favorite over Chandler (+124 underdog) for the match-up. The main card of UFC 314 will kick off at 10 PM ET. Stick with Sportskeeda for live coverage and play-by-play updates from the fight card.

Check out the final face-off between Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett below:

Ad

Ad

UFC 314: Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett

Round 1

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ujwal Jain Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.